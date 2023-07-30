By Susan Wilson - Special to the Corsicana Daily Sun
As many high school seniors in the area enjoy their last summer before schools in their career paths, the Corsicana Rotary Club has announced the organization’s 2023 High School Senior Scholarship recipients from Corsicana High School and Mildred High School.
Since 2015, students from Corsicana and Mildred have been awarded a $3,000 scholarship through the Rotary’s Scholarship Committee. The Committee works with school counselors to provide application information. Through 2022, $45,000 has been awarded. This year, the scholarships have been awarded to Kolten Chapmon from Mildred High School, and Kailey Kinkade from Corsicana High School.
The Corsicana Rotary Club’s application process and early timing creates a practical learning course on how to apply for a scholarship for applicants with no prior experience. Past and current recipients mention the Rotary’s early application process and the personalized care of the committee as key to their confidence and ability to apply for other scholarships.
Kailey Kinkade’s college choice is Stephen F. Austin, where she will apply herself to the field of nursing. “The process helped me be more relaxed and be myself.” Kailey then applied and received scholarships from Lions Memorial, Breithaupt, Centex Credit Union, the Lowell Thomspon Athletic Scholarship, Pathways to Success, J. Tom Eady Scholarship and the Smith-Hudson Scholarship. One criteria of the scholarship award is community involvement. Kailey’s community service is impressive; her athletic ability and school spirit fueled her to work Field Days at elementary and intermediate schools, High Five Fridays, and Chalk the Walk. She worked as a volunteer at the Hispanic Heritage Festival, Junior Dance Clinic, Elementary Mexico Independence Day Celebration, Heritage Bowl and personally donated to the Purse Project for the homeless.
Kolten Chapmon is already working in the technical field he chose, HVAC, at Winstead Climate Control. He will enter Texas Technical College this fall, feeling relieved that he doesn’t have to worry about school costs, and can focus on his classes. “This was the first scholarship interview I had. To say I was nervous was an understatement. Getting the first interview completed made the following interviews less stressful and made me more prepared,” he said. Kolten praised the Corsicana Rotary Club for the funding and the experience. “Receiving this scholarship was a blessing for me and my family. Without it, I wouldn’t have my school paid for.”
Selection for the scholarship award is based on six factors: financial need, academics, test scores, community involvement, letters of recommendation and a personal essay. Ken Mixon, Rotary Club Scholarship Chair, describes the scholarship as “intended to make a significant financial contribution to a worthy applicant who will be a good college student and representative of the Corsicana Rotary Club. The perfect applicate is also someone who will be involved in our community after college.”
At the recent award ceremony, two past students returned to share their experiences and successes. Jessica Vargas was a recipient in 2022. Graduating from Corsicana High School with her Associates Degree, she is now at Texas State University, majoring in Psychology with a minor in Health Administration. She credits the Scholarship Committee with her confidence in interviews. Jessica recalls “I was a little nervous at first because it was my first interview but I ended up enjoying it because the committee made me feel comfortable.”
Mitch Menendez has returned annually to the award ceremony since receiving a scholarship in 2018. He holds a Bachelors Degree (2021) and a Masters Degree (2022) from Sam Houston University.
“The Rotary Club Scholarship was the first scholarship I applied for. It helped me figure out how to create and garner all of the documents needed to apply. Most importantly, it was the first interview I ever had. The process taught me how to conduct myself, which answers needed honing, and gave me an idea of the interview process as a whole. When I received the notification of the scholarship, it gave me confidence for the other scholarship interviews I had.” Mitch was awarded the Collins Scholarship and the Clifford Foundation Scholarship, and multiple others from Sam Houston State throughout his college years. “I was also able to receive an internship with Ernst & Young, which led to a full-time job offer where I currently work in Dallas. I am forever grateful for the Rotary Club and the help they provide to new college students, and I want to let them know their impact goes way beyond the monetary value.”
The Corsicana Rotary Club provides service to others, promotes integrity, goodwill, international understanding and peace through our fellowship of business, professional and community leaders. Rotary meets Wednesdays for a noon lunch program at The Moontower restaurant. To learn more about membership in Corsicana Rotary, contact Evie Eeds at eeds.evie@gmail.com.
