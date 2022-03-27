For over a century, Corsicana’s Rotary Club has practiced its motto “service before self.” So when the time came to distribute its annual district grant, Rotarians thought, what better way to benefit a large number of people than to place new bleachers in Community Park?
“Each year we are allotted a certain amount of money for community projects,” said Heidi Ebbett, club president. “We bought bleachers in the past for the Boys & Girls Club when sports fans had nowhere to sit.”
Rotary presented the donation to the Corsicana Parks & Recreation Department Tuesday morning. The two sets of three-row, 15 foot bleachers were placed near the soccer fields but are portable and may be moved as needed for other sports.
“I want to personally thank the local Rotary Club and members Heidi Ebbett, Russell Montfort, John Cabano and Judge Cody Beauchamp for being so instrumental in the purchase and gift the new bleachers,” said Sharla Allen, Parks & Rec Director.
“The versatility of these stands means they are much more than just a place to watch soccer, they are a centralized place for gatherings, special events and make a perfect venue for community organized sporting actions. Quality aluminum bleachers assist with always having a place for a group of spectators to get into the action! Thanks again on behalf of the city for this great gift!”
Ebbett said she hopes the bleachers will benefit families who may otherwise not have a place to sit during spring games which often have unpredictable weather.
“Not everyone can afford to bring lawn chairs,” she said. “And no one should have to stand in the mud or rain.”
Rotary is always looking for new members and meets at noon every Tuesday at Navarro College. For more information on how to get involved email corsicanarotary@gmail.com or find them on Facebook.
Commented
Sorry, there are no recent results for popular commented articles.