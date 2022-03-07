RTSS Gun Range in Purdon will host Precision Rimfire Rifle Match (No Points). Sign in begins at 8 a.m. Saturday, March 26.
Compete with some of the best Rimfire Shooters in the United States; entry fee is $30. Sign up onsite or call ahead. For questions, call TJ at 903-467-4967, Rickey 903-229-2337, or Jason Coker at 214-769-6374.
“This will be a family friendly event with shooting classes from Youth (12 and under), Female, Production, and an Open Class for the more experienced shooters,” Coker stated.
Participants will need a 22LR, with a scope, no Magnum or .17HMR, and 100 rounds of ammunition.
The event will feature positional shooting with fun props and targets from 50 to 300 yards, with water and lunch provided.
“This will be the first match we are hosting, and matches will follow each month on the last Saturday,” Coker stated.
He said the range will be added to the Precision Rifle Series list of points matches soon.
Commented
Sorry, there are no recent results for popular commented articles.