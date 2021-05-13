Gov. Greg Abbott has set Tuesday, July 27 as the date for special runoff election between Republicans Susan Wright and Jake Ellzey to fill the 6th Congressional District seat vacated by the late Congressman Ron Wright.
Early voting will begin Monday, July 19.
Wright, endorsed by former President Donald Trump, had been seen as a favorite in a crowded race to fill the seat of her late husband, who died in February after being diagnosed with COVID-19.
“I can’t tell you how honored I am to be the first-place finisher in this special election to succeed my husband Ron,” she stated after the May 1 election.
Ellzey is a state lawmaker who narrowly lost the GOP nomination for the seat in 2018 and carried the backing of former Texas Gov. Rick Perry.
“We did it! Thanks to your strong support, we secured a spot in the runoff,” he stated following the special election. “Voters across this district responded to our positive campaign and our conservative vision for the future of our country.”
