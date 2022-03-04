The Navarro County Elections Office released the unofficial results of the March 1 Primary Election. Voters made a clear choice for Commissioner and Constable Pct. 2, while candidates for Pct. 4 Commissioner and Justice of the Peace look forward to a May run-off.
Voting returns show incumbent Pct. 2 Commissioner Eddie Perry defeat Ricky Grantham, 740 to 564.
“Thanks to all of my friends and supporters, we have come to the end of a long two-and-a-half-month campaign. Thank you for your support, I look forward to serving you for another term,” Perry said.
Grantham expressed his appreciation to his supporters and wished Commissioner Perry well, via a Facebook post Wednesday morning.
“I appreciate getting to know and spend some time with the residents of Pct. 2,” he stated.
Current Constable Pct. 2 Dan Williams, 941, received the majority vote against opponent David Foreman, 335.
“I am very humbled by this victory. I could not have achieved this without the support of my family, my friends, and many of the good folks in Pct. 2,” Williams said. “It was a pleasure to meet many new people in Pct. 2 throughout the campaign process. I look forward to serving all citizens in Pct. 2. I appreciate the fact that David and I ran a good, clean campaign. Again, thanks to all that had a part in helping me win the election.”
Foreman could not be reached for comment.
David Brewer, 519, and Cody Muldner, 358, will enter a run-off May 24 for Pct. 4 Commissioner.
“I want to thank all my opponents in the Commissioners race for Precinct 4 for running an ethical and 'clean' race over the past several months,” Brewer said. “I also want to thank all who voted for me and especially those who supported and encouraged me in this campaign.”
He asked that supporters of other candidates consider backing him in the runoff.
“If there are questions regarding my position on any issue, I would be glad to speak with you,” Brewer said.
"To be one of the top two candidates and make the runoff is a tremendous honor,” Muldner said. “It has been a privilege to work the campaign trail and I am excited to get out and continue earning more support and votes. I commend the candidates for running a good, clean race. Thank you to all that have supported me and voted for me."
Also entering the run-off will be candidates for Justice of the Peace Pct. 4 John V. Cabano 724, and Lisa Clay, 656.
“We appreciate everyone that has supported me during this election, and we are asking you to keep up with that support for just a bit longer,” Cabano said. “Keep those signs in your yards and continue liking and sharing our Facebook posts. And more importantly, be ready to vote for John Cabano again in May! We can’t say thank you enough to everyone that has helped in this process.”
“Thank you to all my friends and family that supported and voted for me in the election,” Clay said. “I will be in the runoff in May. Early voting will be May 16 through 20 with the Runoff Primary on May 24. So, I am asking you to please keep my signs out a little longer. I you do not have one and want one please contact me. If you would like to help in any way, please let me know. It was a close race and need your help!”
According to the Elections Office, a total of 6,649 votes were cast.
Navarro County’s unofficial voting totals are as follows:
Navarro County Criminal District Attorney: Will Thomson, incumbent 5,196
Navarro County Judge: H.M. Davenport, incumbent 5,176
District Clerk: Joshua B. Tackett, incumbent 5,210
County Clerk: Sherry Dowd, incumbent 5,276
County Treasurer: Ryan Douglas, incumbent 5,174
County Commissioner Pct. 2:
Ricky Grantham 564
Eddie Perry, incumbent 740
County Commissioner Pct. 4:
Cody C. Muldner 358
Bill Gowan 86
David Brewer 519
John Paul Plemons 336
Terry Brooks 269
Tommy Montgomery 330
Anthony (Tony) Watson 69
Justice of the Peace Pct. 1: Greta Jordan, incumbent 1,145
Justice of the Peace Pct. 2: Darrell R. Waller, incumbent 1,227
Justice of the Peace Pct. 3: Jackie Freeland, incumbent 1,024
Justice of the Peace Pct. 4:
Lisa Clay 656
John V. Cabano 724
Shane Richards 574
County Constable Pct. 2, unexpired term:
David L. Foreman 335
Dan Williams, incumbent 941
Republican Party County Chair: Steven L. Jessup 5,079
Also on the Republican ballot were 10 propositions, which received the majority vote in Navarro County.
