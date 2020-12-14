The Salvation Army of Corsicana marked the half-way point of its Christmas season fundraising last week as the Red Kettle drive continues. Anyone interested in volunteering can visit www.registertoring.com to sign up.
Cpt. Jennifer Schmidt, Commanding Officer of The Salvation Army of Corsicana, provided an update on the organization's holiday fundraising and activities.
“We are extremely grateful for all those who have visited registertoring.com and volunteered to ring bells,” she stated.
“Community National Bank and Trust, The Navarro Softball Team, the CHS ROTC, the Corsicana Rotary, Navarro Elementary School Staff, and individual volunteers have already rung for us. We are also excited that in the coming weeks Allstate, the Kiwanis Club, and Lions Club will also be partnering with us by ringing bells to #RescueChristmas.”
Gift distribution for the Angel Tree program will be Friday, Dec. 18 at the Angel Tree Warehouse at the corner of Fourth and Commerce Streets during scheduled pick up times.
“We have moved into the Angel Tree Warehouse and have begun setting up in anticipation of our distribution date next Friday, Dec. 18,” Schmidt stated.
“We are excited to have the CHS Softball Team and the CHS Theater Group will come to help sort toys and angels at the Warehouse this weekend.”
If you are interested in volunteering at the Warehouse, please contact Richard.Hernandez@uss.salvationarmy.org to schedule a time to volunteer.
Check out other ways you can give or get involved at salvationarmytexas.org/Corsicana.
