The Salvation Army of Corsicana is excited to share that The Family Store will host a Grand Re-opening at 9:45 a.m. Friday, Oct. 28. There will also be a ribbon cutting hosted by the Chamber of Commerce. Tours, refreshments, and shopping opportunities to follow.
Join the celebration, as well as Friday “Fri-YAY” sales, where all store items are 50% off.
In preparation for the big day, the store will be closed for final touches, but the donation receiving line will be open as usual, from 9 a.m. to 2 p.m. Monday through Friday.
