The Salvation Army Emergency Disaster teams in Texas are ready and prepared to respond to potential heavy rain and flooding associated with Tropical Storm Hanna as the area of low pressure approaches the South Texas coastline.
“Our disaster response units in Corpus Christi, McAllen, and Harlingen are on standby and will be ready to respond as needed," said Alvin Migues, Emergency Services Director for The Salvation Army. "We will be watching this system very closely over the next 24-36 hours and its projected track as it moves inland.”
The principle threat from Tropical Storm Hanna will be rainfall, with totals of over five inches possible and potentially higher amounts where bands of rain stall for a period of a few hours. The flash flooding threat will extend from the Texas Coast to well inland, on a line stretching Corpus Christi to Laredo and then on into northern Mexico.
The 2020 Hurricane Season is predicted to be an active storm season, with another named storm, Gonzalo, already having the potential to reach the Gulf. The Salvation Army is prepared to provide emergency response, providing support to first responders and affected communities, as they have done since the Galveston Hurricane of 1900 prompted the first relief effort of its kind in the USA.
The ongoing COVID-19 pandemic presents significant challenges to the long-established models and methods of EDS service delivery and The Salvation Army staff is actively working to put response protocols in place that adhere to social distancing and limit any potential exposure.
“We have sent a survey to more than 5,500 Emergency Disaster Services volunteers registered with The Salvation Army in Texas, specifically addressing their willingness and availability to serve should the need arise in the current pandemic,” Migues said. “Our phenomenal network of volunteers is the foundational backbone and driving success of The Salvation Army’s ability to meet the needs of those who need it most and we anticipate being in a strong position to respond, quickly and effectively, even considering the challenges in the world today.”
In addition to a fleet of more than 35 mobile kitchens assigned year-round to locations in Texas, The Salvation Army also operates two Field Kitchens with the ability to provide more than 7,500 meals per day, a mobile Laundry Unit, two Shower Units and more.
“The Salvation Army has an extensive network of trained staff, volunteers and Officers who are prepared to respond to disasters in Texas, and across the nation,” Migues said. “The focus of our response efforts is the provision of meals and hydration to both first responders and affected communities, as well as emotional and spiritual care. Every disaster is unique and creates its own special needs and our services are flexible and rapidly scalable. The Salvation Army stands ready to respond when and where we are needed.”
For the latest information please go to www.disaster.salvationarmy.org and watch for regular updates on our social media pages at www.facebook.com/salvationarmytexas/ and www.twitter.com/salarmytx. To make a donation go www.helpsalvationarmy.org.
About The Salvation Army: The Salvation Army, an evangelical part of the universal Christian church established in 1865, has been supporting those in need in His name without discrimination for 130 years in the United States.
