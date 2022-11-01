The Salvation Army of Corsicana hosted a ribbon cutting Friday morning to celebrate the grand re-opening of its newly renovated family thrift store.
“We thank our community members for their support,” Paul Chisholm, Corp Officer said. “It is because of the community donating goods, we are able to sell them through the store and reinvest into our community through social services.”
The Salvation Army of Corsicana offers services such as food assistance, rental assistance, kids camp tuition, Thanksgiving dinners and Christmas toys.
“To show our appreciation to the community we have completely remodeled our store,” Chisholm said. “We cleaned all the floors and shelves and bought new fixtures.”
He said upgrades include a new “boutique” section for the more valuable gently-used goods, and daily specials throughout the week.
Monday is 75% off a color of the week, Tuesdays and Thursdays are clothing clean out with apparel ranging from $.99 to $3.99. Wednesdays and Fridays all items are 50% off.
The Salvation Army family thrift store is open from 10 a.m. to 4 p.m. Monday through Friday.
Donation hours are 9 a.m. to 2 p.m. Monday through Friday.
The store is located at 212 E. First Ave. (facing Commerce Street) in Corsicana.
Call 903-874-7131 for more info.
On the Net:
southernusa.salvationarmy.org/corsicana
Commented
Sorry, there are no recent results for popular commented articles.