While some may think it is still a little early to unpack the holiday decorations, The Salvation Army has been hard at work, planning Christmas programs for several months. Now, as the red kettles are appearing outside stores, and Angel Trees are being set up, volunteers are needed to help ensure men, women and children in need throughout our community experience the joys of Christmas.
Volunteer as a Bell Ringer: Register to Ring!
The Salvation Army needs volunteer bell ringers from 11 a.m. to 7 p.m. Mondays through Saturdays until Dec. 24,. The annual Red Kettle Campaign is one of the Army’s primary fundraising efforts of the year. Every dollar collected in the red kettles supports the wide range of services and programs provided throughout the year right here in Corsicana, including feeding the hungry, offering emergency financial assistance, providing toys to children and much more.
For more than 125 years, The Salvation Army’s red kettles have been a symbol of goodwill during the holiday season.
“Signing up as a volunteer is easier than ever and we’ve got a great website where volunteers can go to register and pick a time to serve,” said Lt. Paul Chisholm of The Salvation Army. “Volunteers can go to www.RegisterToRing.com and simply select the location, date and time they would like to ring. You can split a shift with a friend or sign up as a group. Individuals, families, groups of friends or co-workers and church groups are all welcome!”
Volunteer to Support the Angel Tree Program
Thanks to the generous support of community donors, The Salvation Army will provide gifts for 700 children in Navarro County this year through the Angel Tree program.
“We are seeking volunteers to help manage Angel Tree locations and later help sort and distribute gifts to program participants,” Chisholm said.
“The Angel Tree is a wonderful program that gives individuals, families, and businesses the opportunity to provide Christmas for a child in our community who might otherwise go without. For many families, adopting an Angel has become part of their Christmas traditions.”
The Salvation Army also coordinates a community Thanksgiving Food Box distribution, taking place on Nov. 19.
Visit www.SalvationArmyCorsicana.org or call 903-874-7131 to donate or learn more about how you can support The Salvation Army this Christmas.
Commented
Sorry, there are no recent results for popular commented articles.