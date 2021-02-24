Jana Lynne Sanchez, an Ellis County Democrat, kicked off her campaign to represent Texas’ Sixth Congressional District, on Tuesday, Feb. 16.
Sanchez is the first candidate to officially enter the race for Texas’s Sixth Congressional District seat, after the death of former Congressman Republican Ron Wright, due to COVID-19 Feb. 7.
The Sixth District includes Ellis, Navarro and parts of Tarrant Counties
Sanchez, who lost to Representative Ron Wright in 2018 by a margin of 53% to 45%, said she expects the Governor to call the special election next week.
In a press release, Sanchez said she’s running for Congress again, “because we need to get Washington working for all North Texans for a change.”
“For far too long, special interests and the well-connected have called the shots, leaving working people behind,” Sanchez said.
“As we work to recover from the pandemic and distribute the live-saving vaccine, people should come first.”
“Wages and incomes have failed to keep up with the cost of basic needs, from health care, to housing, to education, to child care, and that’s before a mismanaged pandemic devastated local small businesses,” Sanchez said.
She said she is looking forward to meeting people during this short campaign and will be leaving literature at the doors and maintaining a recommended safe social distance for people when they answer.
Commented
Sorry, there are no recent results for popular commented articles.