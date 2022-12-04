The City of Corsicana’s Main Street Program and Parks Department are pleased to announce that three very special mailboxes are now located in the Pocket Park at 118 N. Beaton, Beaton Market Place Park at 317 N. Beaton and the Visitor Center at 301 S. Beaton.
Children of all ages are welcome to drop-off their letter to Santa, where every letter will be forwarded to the North Pole to be answered by Santa himself. Please make sure you include your return address so his helpers know where to send the return letter. As you know, Santa is very busy and will only be able to respond to letters received before Thursday, Dec. 22.
“We are excited to continue this tradition as we assist Santa in the busy Holiday season,” said Main Street Director Amy Tidwell.
