The City of Corsicana’s Main Street Program and Parks Department are pleased to announce two very special mailboxes for letters to Santa, now located in the Pocket Park at 118 N. Beaton St. and the Visitors Center at 201 S. Beaton St.
Children of all ages are welcome to drop-off their letter to Santa and every letter will be forwarded to the North Pole to be answered by Santa himself. Please make sure to include your return address so his helpers know where to send the return letter. As you know, Santa will only be able to respond to letters received before Dec. 25.
“We are excited to continue this tradition as we assist Santa in the busy Holiday season,” said Amy Tidwell, Main Street director.
Commented
Sorry, there are no recent results for popular commented articles.