A global pandemic can’t stop Santa Claus! The jolly old elf and his reindeer are planning their seasonal trip around the world, and you can join them on their journey as North American Aerospace Defense Command Tracks Santa at noradsanta.org.
NORAD tracks Santa’s trip from the North Pole as he travels around the world on Christmas Eve. The tracker is available in several languages and a mobile app can be downloaded for follow Santa’s flight from anywhere.
As children anxiously await Santa’s visit, the website displays a Santa Tracker Countdown and holiday music.
According to its website, NORAD has been tracking Santa since 1955 when a child accidentally dialed the unlisted phone number of the Continental Air Defense Command Operations Center in Colorado Springs, Colorado, believing she was calling Santa Claus after seeing a promotion in a local newspaper.
The commander on duty that night, Air Force Col. Harry Shoup, assured the young caller that CONAD would guarantee Santa’s safe journey from the North Pole, beginning the tradition to be overseen by NORAD when it was formed in 1958.
Since then, NORAD has reported Santa's location every Christmas Eve, Dec. 24, as he makes his way across the globe.
