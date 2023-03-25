The Navarro County Youth Expo, is a showcase of livestock, agricultural exhibits, art and craft works reflecting the many talents of Navarro County youth. Students throughout the county have spent the year preparing their entries and look forward to the week culminating in recognition of their efforts.
The 2023 NCYE will be Saturday, March 25 through Sunday, April 2 at 4021 W E State Hwy 22, Corsicana.
“This week marks the 65th year for the NCYE, an annual event that brings people together to support the youth of our county,” stated 2023 NCYE Chairmen, David Atkeisson and Dana Griffin. “Over the next several days approximately 1,130 entries will be shown and displayed including livestock that have been raised, and projects that have been built over the past several months in Ag Mechanics, Creative Arts and Woodworking. There will also be a food show and judging where exhibitors display their best recipes for candies, cookies, cakes, pies and other items. Additionally, the NCYE will recognize Honor Students from every FFA Chapter and 4-H Club in the Navarro County.
“Importantly, the NCYE is made possible by the countless hours spent by Volunteers, Agricultural Science Teachers, County Extension Agents, students and their parents. Life lessons will be gained and friendships made that will aid NCYE exhibitors in their quest to succeed and become the leaders of tomorrow.
“Let us also highlight the fact that the NCYE would not be possible without the strong support from local businesses, city and county leaders, and vital assistance from the Navarro County Sheriff’s Department, along with strong parental support for NCYE participants. We hope you enjoy your experience throughout the week of this 65th Annual event and invite you to join us in the evening on Friday, March 31 at the Cook Center at Navarro College for our Stars of Expo Creative Arts Auction and again Saturday, April 1, at the Expo Center, for our Steak Dinner and Premium Sale.”
The first county-wide Youth Expo was held in the late 1950s. Originally sponsored by the Corsicana Chamber of Commerce, the show offered divisions for beef cattle, dairy cattle, sheep, swine, and poultry. The Expo also featured a Dress Revue, Queen’s Contest, arts and crafts.
Since its beginning, the NCYE has expanded in both entries and participants. Today, the show represents one of the county’s largest youth events with over 1,500 entries and more than 5,000 people attending the show during its 9-day span.
Schedule of Events:
Saturday, March 25
8:00 a.m. Food Challenge Contest Small Vernon Room
11:30 a.m. to 1:00 p.m. Volunteer Lunch Large Vernon Room
1:00 p.m. to 4:00 p.m. Tack Move In/Setup All Barns
1:00 p.m. to 4:00 p.m. Kiosk Check-In for All Market Animals Main Arena
1:00 p.m. to 4:00 p.m. C a.m. per Arrival
1:00 p.m. to 4:00 p.m. Arrival of Ag Mechanics Ag Mech Barn
Sunday, March 26
11:00 a.m. to 1:00 p.m. Arrival of Market Steers Cattle Barn
1:00 p.m. to 4:00 p.m. Arrival of Market L a.m. bs L a.m. b Barn
1:00 p.m. to 4:00 p.m. Arrival of Market Goats Goat Barn
1:00 p.m. to 3:00 p.m. Weigh-in of Market Steers Cattle Barn
3:00 p.m. to 4:00 p.m. Weigh-in of Market L a.m. bs L a.m. b Barn
3:00 p.m. to 4:00 p.m. Weigh-in of Market Goats Goat Barn
4:00 p.m. to 7:00 p.m. Arrival and Weigh-in of Market Rabbits Main Arena
5:00 p.m. to 7:00 p.m. Arrival and Weigh-in of Market Hogs Hog Barn
Monday, March 27
7:30 a.m. to 9:00 a.m. Arrival of Food Entries Large Vernon Room
7:30 a.m. to 8:30 a.m. Arrival of Market Broilers Main Arena
8:00 a.m. to 9:00 a.m. Arrival of Breeding Rabbits Main Arena
9:00 a.m. Market Broiler Show Main Arena
Following Market Broiler Show Market Broiler Showmanship Main Arena
Following Market Broiler Showmanship Market Broiler Pictures Main Arena
10:00 a.m. Breeding Rabbit Show Main Arena
Following Breeding Rabbit Show Breeding Rabbit Showmanship Main Arena
Following Breeding Rabbit Showmanship Breeding Rabbit Pictures Main Arena
30 minutes following Breeding Rabbit Showmanship Market Rabbit Show Main Arena
Following Market Rabbit Show Market Rabbit Showmanship Main Arena
Following Market Rabbit Showmanship Market Rabbit Pictures Main Arena
3:30 p.m. to 5:00 p.m. Food Results and Public Viewing Large Vernon Room
5:00 p.m. to 5:30 p.m. Food Show Entry Pick Up Large Vernon Room
Tuesday, March 28
7:30 a.m. to 9:00 a.m. Arrival of Creative Art Entries Large Vernon Room
7:30 a.m. to 9:00 a.m. Arrival of Commercial Heifers Cattle Pens
11:00 a.m. Commercial Heifer Show Cattle Pens
Following Commercial Heifer Show Release of Commercial Heifers Cattle Pens
3:30 p.m. to 5:00 p.m. Creative Art Results and Public Viewing Large Vernon Room
4:00 p.m. Market Hog Show Main Arena
Following Market Hog Show Market Hog Pictures Main Arena
5:00 p.m. to 5:30 p.m. Creative Art Entry Pick Up Large Vernon Room
Wednesday, March 29
8:30 a.m. Ag Mechanics Show Ag Mech Barn
Following Ag Mech Show Ag Mechanics Pictures Ag Mech Barn
9:00 a.m. Commercial Heifer Test & Interview Large Vernon Room
1:00 p.m. Market L a.m. b Show Main Arena
Following Market L a.m. b Show Market L a.m. b Pictures Main Arena
4:00 p.m. Market Goat Show Main Arena
Following Market Goat Show Market Goat Pictures Main Arena
Thursday, March 30
7:30 a.m. to 9:00 a.m. Arrival of Wood Working Entries Large Vernon Room
8:00 a.m. to 10:00 a.m. Arrival of Registered Heifers Cattle Barn
10:00 a.m. Wood Working Show Large Vernon Room
Following Wood Working Show Wood Working Pictures Large Vernon Room
1:00 p.m. Registered Heifer Show Main Arena
Following Registered Heifer Show Registered Heifer Pictures Main Arena
3:30 p.m. Commercial Heifer Results Main Arena
4:00 p.m. Market Steer Show Main Arena
Following Market Steer Show Market Steer Pictures Main Arena
Friday, March 31
7:00 a.m. Honor Student Breakfast Large Vernon Room
9:00 a.m. Expo of Ch a.m. pions Main Arena
1:00 p.m. Premium and Stars of Expo Sale Set Up Main Arena/Cook Center
6:00 p.m. Stars of Expo Sale Navarro College Cook Center
Saturday, April 1
11:30 a.m. to 1:30 p.m. Steak Lunch Main Arena
1:00 p.m. Premium Sale Main Arena
Sunday, April 2
1:00 p.m. Clean-up All Barns
On the Net:
www.navarrocountyexpocenter.com
