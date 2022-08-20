AUSTIN — The Texas Education Agency recently released accountability ratings for campuses and districts that show statewide academic improvements after educational loss from the coronavirus pandemic proved dire.
In evaluating 1,195 districts and 8,451 campuses, the agency said it saw “promising signs of progress in Texas’ efforts to catch students up academically” when comparing 2019 and 2022 data.
Specifically, the state saw significant gains in student academic growth, with 25% of districts and 33% of campuses improving their overall letter grade from 2019 to 2022. In addition, 18% of high-poverty campuses in Texas were rated an A.
“These results show our state’s significant investment in the post-pandemic academic recovery of Texas public school students is bearing fruit,” Education Commissioner Mike Morath said in a statement. “I’m grateful for the driving force behind this year’s success: our teachers and local school leaders.”
“Corsicana ISD is very proud of our students and teachers,” said Dr. Diane Frost, Superintendent. “This success reflects talented teachers and dedicated students during very difficult times in education. While we know that one grade does not tell the full story, our district has a great deal to be proud of in addition to STAAR scores. We recently earned an A on the Financial Integrity Rating System of Texas and began the year with over 6,000 students in attendance. Our classrooms are staffed with quality teachers who put learning first. We celebrate this success and look forward to an excellent school year.”
In 2017, Texas lawmakers established the A-F accountability system to provide educators, parents and communities with a view of the academic performance of their district and campuses.
The rating system takes into account student achievement, which measures whether students met expectations on the STAAR test; school progress, which shows how students perform over time and how the school's performance compares to other schools with similar economically disadvantaged student populations; and closing the gaps, which tells how well a school is ensuring that all student groups are successful, per the TEA website.
Of the 1,195 districts rated this year, 33.1% received a letter grade of A, 54% received a B and 9.4% received a C. The remaining 3.5% received a D or lower.
For the 8,451 campuses, 27.9% received an A, 46.1% received a B and 19.4% received a C. About 6.7% received ratings lower than a C, it said.
This is an improvement from 2019 ratings, where 25.3% of districts received an A, 56.9% received a B and 13% received a C. About 4.8% received lower than a C at that time. In 2019 campus ratings, 21.1% received an A, 39.5% received a B, 26.1% received a C and about 13.1% received a rating lower than a C, data shows.
Following the release of the ratings, Shannon Holmes, executive director of the Association of Texas Professional Educators, said the letter grades “(reflect) the tremendous collaboration between all school staff and parents to help students recover from the learning disruptions and emotional ramifications of the COVID-19 pandemic.”
Holmes added that the state must continue to do everything it can to support public schools.
“Although we continue to believe the success of a campus or district cannot be adequately measured by a letter grade based primarily on a singular test, these 2022 accountability ratings do provide a snapshot into the multifaceted services and support our public schools provide to the children of Texas,” Holmes said in a statement. “Much work remains to be done, but these results are a positive sign.”
Texas Education Agency accountability ratings for campuses and districts
This measures how much students are learning in each grade and whether or not they are ready for the next grade. It also shows how well a school or district prepares their students for success after high school in college, the workforce, or the military.
Corsicana ISD: Overall Rating B, 81 out of 100
Corsicana High School: C, 78 out of 100
Corsicana Middle School: C, 78 out of 100
Collins Intermediate: B, 83 out of 100
Bowie Elementary: B, 85 out of 100
Carroll Elementary: B, 85 out of 100
Fannin Elementary: B, 85 out of 100
Navarro Elementary: B, 87 out of 100
Sam Houston Elementary: A, 97 out of 100
Blooming Grove ISD: Overall Rating B, 89 out of 100
Blooming Grove High School: B, 87 out of 100
Blooming Grove Junior High: B, 80 out of 100
Blooming Grove Elementary: A, 93 out of 100
Dawson ISD: Overall Rating B, 89 out of 100
Dawson High School: B, 86 out of 100
Dawson Elementary School: C, 71 out of 100
Frost ISD: Overall Rating C, 76 out of 100
Frost High School: C, 73 out of 100
Frost Elementary School C, 70 out of 100
Kerens ISD: Overall Rating B, 86 out of 100
Kerens School: B, 86 out of 100
Mildred ISD: Overall Rating B, 88 out of 100
Mildred High School: B, 88 out of 100
Mildred Elementary School: C, 79 out of 100
Rice ISD: Overall Rating A, 93 out of 100
Rice High School: A, 90 out of 100
Rice Intermediate: B, 88 out of 100
Rice Elementary School: C, 75 out of 100
Source: Txschools.gov
