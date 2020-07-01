After a lot of blood, sweat, scrapes and 14 bumblebee stings, Boy Scout Sean Kipp completed his Eagle Scout project by improving the condition of a Navarro County cemetery.
Scout Master Ben Taylor said 21 people came out to help restore dignity to Providence Missionary Baptist Cemetery, a final resting place for many local veterans.
“The cemetery has been out there close to 100 years,” Taylor said. “It's just outside the Corsicana city limits and was overgrown and neglected.”
Taylor estimated boy and girls from local scout troops put in over 100 hours of community service as they teamed up to cut brush and clear trails to the graves.
“Congratulations to Sean for completing his Eagle Scout project today,” Taylor said. “And a huge thank you to all the people who volunteered their time for some good old fashioned hard work. Special thanks to the Navarro County Historical Commission for providing lunch and snacks for all the hungry volunteers.”
