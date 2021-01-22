The search continues for a Corsicana woman who went missing Jan. 22, 2004, exactly 17 years ago Friday.
The National Center for Missing and Exploited Children is asking for help locating Andrea Cotten, who was reported missing from Corsicana. She was 17 years old at the time, 6-feet-tall with blue eyes and has a tattoo of a small cross on her left ankle. Her last known weight was 140 pounds and she had dyed her blonde hair black.
Cotten’s photo is shown age progressed to 28 years. She would now be 34.
Andrea’s mother Pollyanna Cotten said she hasn’t given up hope of finding her daughter after all these years.
“She went missing 17 years ago today,” Pollyanna said Friday. “I just talked to detectives and they are still working the case. If anyone one knows anything please come forth. Her mama misses her and loves her very much.”
Cotten was last seen Jan. 22, 2004, a day before she was to have a visit with her child in foster care.
No way would she miss that, family and friends said. But she did. That fact is one that leads investigators to believe foul play may have been involved in her disappearance.
The hope is that Cotten will be found, and local police detectives, sheriff’s investigators, Department of Public Safety troopers and the Texas Rangers haven’t given up trying to find the woman.
An age-progressed photograph of Cotten could aid officers in their search. It was produced by the National Center for Missing and Exploited Children, using technology and graphic artists in an effort to gain an idea of what Cotten might look like today.
Former Corsicana police detective Darrell Waller, now Pct. 2 Justice of the Peace, spoke of the case in a prior interview.
“She was last seen leaving her cousin’s house on Cottonwood Circle in the company of two Hispanic males,” Waller said, recounting the case. The three left the area in an older model pickup truck.
Since her disappearance, there have not been any traces of her surfacing anywhere under her name or personal information, Waller said.
“We’ve checked databases on her name, date of birth, Social Security number, credit cards, banks – no sign of her turning up anywhere,” he said.
Waller said he didn’t think she would be able to completely change her identity without some sign of her doing so surfacing to authorities.
Those who have any information regarding her disappearance are asked to call 911 or Corsicana Police Detective Sgt. Dan McAnich at 903-654-4911.
Pollyanna Cotten can be reached at 903-519-7021.
