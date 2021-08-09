The Blooming Grove Police Department and local law enforcement are asking for the public's help to locate Richard Joseph "Joey" Enderle, 15, who was last seen in Frost Thursday. Enderle is a white male, 5 ft. 10 in. tall, weighing 140 lbs., with brown hair and blue eyes.
According to Blooming Grove police, Enderle was reported missing Aug. 3, after he was seen walking westbound on Hwy. 22, with an unknown person. He was wearing black sweat pants, black shirt, black hoodie and black shoes carrying a black back pack.
His family and friends had no contact with him and his phone had been turned off. He has been entered into NCIC as a missing person.
If you have any information regarding his location, please notify the Blooming Grove Police Department via the Navarro County Sheriff's Department at 903-654-3001, or the Corsicana Police Department at 903-654-4902.
