Texas State Senator Brian Birdwell presented Navarro County Republican Chairman Steve Jessup a ceremonial gavel before taking questions from the audience during the Navarro County Republicans quarterly meeting last week.
Birdwell shared that he is feeling better, and eating healthier after a doctor placed stints in his heart following a cardiac event on Christmas Day last year.
He represents District 22 the Texas Senate since 2010, which includes Navarro County.
“It pains me that I am going to lose Navarro in January,” he said.
Birdwell said his office in McLennan County will continue to address Navarro County constituent work until January, when the new legislative maps take will take affect following the 2020 census.
Texas’s population grew by four million since 2010. The growth means two additional seats in Congress, and a total of 40 electoral votes.
Birdwell told those in attendance that he truly enjoyed representing Navarro County and that he will miss driving into the county and seeing our picturesque views.
After January, Navarro County will be part of State Senate District 2 represented by Republican Bob Hall, a graduate of the Citadel who was first elected to the state’s upper chamber in 2015.
Both Birdwell and Hall were named to a new border security committee formed by Lt. Gov. Dan Patrick.
Birdwell discussed border security in detail, saying that the state will spend nearly $3 billion on border related things this interim.
The State Senator characterized Biden Administration immigration policy decisions not as incompetence, rather as malicious maleficence.
The Biden Administration policy, which has thus far been upheld by the court system, states that non-citizens are no longer a removal priority unless there is probable cause that a crime beyond entry to the United States was committed.
Those who are caught on the border must be turned over to federal authorities.
Birdwell said he believes the Governor is striking the right tone on this issue and is doing all he can do, within the boundaries of the law.
In response, Texas is spending dollars to defend state laws that deal with criminal trespass, drug interdiction and destruction of property.
Birdwell noted 6,000 people are coming into Texas per day, a number that is projected to increase to more than 18,000 per day by the end of May.
“That influx will affect the school funding formula and medical care at regional hospitals as well as Medicare and Medicaid funding,” he said.
Birdwell said he will submit a report to the Lt. Governor following an anticipated visit the border next week.
