By Mark Archibald
United States Senator Ted Cruz toured the Oil City Iron Works with State Representative Cody Harris and United States Congressman Jake Ellzey, during his visit to Navarro County on Monday.
Both Harris and Ellzey represent Navarro County.
Cruz, who is seeking his third term, then stopped at the Collin Street Bakery on I-45 to talk about jobs, the economy, perceived Biden Administration failures and his 2024 reelection bid. Energetic supporters attended to hear the senator speak.
Hosted by bakery owners Bob and Thomas McNutt and Corsicana City Councilman Pct. 3 Chris Woolsey, Corsicana citizens spent over an hour of interacting with Senator Cruz, asking questions about the latest news from our nation’s capital. The Collin Street Bakery leadership expressed their desire to facilitate an event with Senator Cruz where all were welcome and invited, with the event showcasing the best of Corsicana.
Cruz said that jobs are the reason people are moving to Texas. “More than four million people have moved to Texas since I was first elected in 2012,” he said.
He talked about the Inflation Reduction Act which was signed into law in Aug. 2022. Nearly a year after it’s passage, a Navigator research report found that nearly two thirds of those surveyed approved of aspects of the legislation.
Reducing the price of insulin and prescription drug prices through Medicare negotiations were two of the more popular initiatives included in the bill.
Cruz said that the country would have shut down completely during the COVID-19 pandemic if it weren’t for Texas and Florida.
“We said no, we are going back to school, and work while we take care of those who are sick,” he said.
The Center for Disease Control counted 47,669 deaths of Texans involving COVID-19 in 2021. In 2020 there were 33,542 COVID involved deaths.
Cruz also said that the Biden Administration has been wrong on every domestic and foreign policy decision they have made since taking office.
The Houston area Republican highlighted inflation and energy independence as two areas where the Biden Administration has failed domestically.
He also noted the United States is losing respect around the world.
He mentioned that he is the number one target of the left, behind President Trump. “The left will fund this race to try and defeat me,” he said.
“A ham sandwich would raise a million dollars,” said Cruz.
Cruz hyped the crowd in attendance, “I need the help of people like each of you here, I expect the 2024 election to be a fight. Texas is turning blue” he said, “and with 1,000 people moving to the state per day. It will be up to rural Texans, to help keep Texas, Texas.”
Senator Cruz expressed his thanks for the overwhelming Corsicana welcome and spoke glowingly of the opportunity to spend quality time at an event with the doors open to the public.
After speaking Senator Cruz stayed and answered individual questions for close to an hour after speaking, giving personal attention and time to everyone who attended.
Cruz defeated Democrat Beto O’Rourke by 200,000 votes or 2.6 percent in 2018.
He will face the winner of the Democratic Senate Primary in November 2024. So far, nine Democrats have indicated they intend to run against Cruz.
The filing deadline is in December.
Stay up to date with continuing political coverage in the Corsicana Daily Sun.
Staff Reports contributed to this article.
