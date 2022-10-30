Pct. 2 City Councilwoman Ruby Williams and the Martin Luther King Center board and community members hosted a Senior Fun Day Wednesday at the MLK Center. The event had a great turnout and offered lunch, dominoes, crafts, exercise and bingo.
Seniors gather at MLK Center for Fun Day
- From Staff Reports
