September is National Suicide Prevention Awareness Month. It is a time to talk about warning signs, prevention, and treatment of suicide. According to the American Foundation for Suicide Prevention, 1.4 million people attempt to end their lives each year. Of those, about 50,000, or 132 per day, commit suicide. Suicide is the tenth leading cause of death in the U.S.; heart disease and cancer are the leading causes.
Suicidal thoughts are a serious indicator that someone’s brain is not functioning properly. However, due to social stigma, the warning signs are often ignored. The brain is an organ in the body. It controls our thinking, actions, senses, talking and much more.
People experiencing suicidal thoughts often think of themselves as weak, spiritually weak, sinful, hopeless, or bad. These thoughts can go away when the person receives proper treatment. Overwhelming thoughts of death are a sign that the brain is not functioning well and in danger. If the heart or pancreas were in danger, no one would suggest a person is weak, bad, or faithless. Treatment for hypertension and diabetes would be appropriate. This is also true for the brain. When it is not functioning properly, it needs medical care.
The recommended treatment for suicidal thinking is a combination of therapy and medications. It is important for those in contact with anyone experiencing suicidal thoughts, to get professional help. If someone tells you they are having thoughts of ending their life, don’t promise to keep it a secret.
The website for the American Foundation for Suicide Prevention provided the following information on causes and warning signs for suicide:
When someone ends their life, those left behind are often at a loss for what led to the tragedy. Some of the causes and contributing factors include: mental illness, severe medical issues particularly those involving chronic pain, concussion. Other factors include the availability of weapons and drugs, stress and exposure to another person’s suicide.
Warning signs may include a person talking about: “killing themselves, feeling hopeless, having no reason to live, being a burden to others, feeling trapped, unbearable pain.”
People considering suicide may increase drinking or drug use, search for ways to end their lives, isolate from friends and family, sleep much more or less, suddenly reach out just to say goodbye, give away special belongings, or be more aggressive or fatigued.
When people begin to consider suicide, thinking becomes increasingly negative. People may experience feelings of: “depression, anxiety, loss of interest, irritability, humiliation/shame, agitation/anger, or relief or sudden improvement.”
The impact of COVID-19, racial tension, job loss, grief, isolation, political tension, and the unpredictability of life increases stress and depression. If you are experiencing suicidal thoughts, it’s vital to seek help. Often, more severe problems can be prevented when caught early.
In seeking help, it can be difficult to navigate the titles or degrees of mental health providers. Here is a brief explanation:
Psychiatrist (MD): A medical doctor specializing in issues related to mood, learning, and the brain. They provide medication treatment, but rarely provide therapy.
Therapist: A masters or doctorate level provider specializing in the treatment of mental health issues through therapy/counseling.
• Licensed Clinical Social Worker (LCSW) Masters Degree
• Licensed Clinical Professional Counselor (LCPC) Masters Degree
• Doctorate in Counseling psychology (PhD)
• Doctor of Psychology (PsyD)
• Doctorate in Professional Counseling (DPC)
Substance abuse treatment (the providers above may also specialize in SA treatment)
• Licensed Chemical Dependency Counselor (LCDC).
Local resources include:
Child and Family Guidance Center (formerly ADAPT)
319 North 12th Street, Suite 1, Corsicana, TX 75110
Corsicana, Texas 75110
877-872-1003
Philip R. Taft, Psy.D., PLLC & Associates
715 W. 2nd Ave, Corsicana, TX 75110
903-872-4442
Dr. Ricky Walter, DPC, LCDC, LPC, NCC
Lifeline Children & Family Services
903-875-8228 or (903) 875-8039
Pam C. Dudley, MSW, LCSW
My Write Mind, PLLC
903-213-2030
Navarro Regional Hospital
3201 West Highway 22
Corsicana, TX 75110
903-654-6800
Other resources and hotlines:
National Suicide Prevention Lifeline
Available 24 hours, English, Spanish.
800-273-8255
National Alliance on Mental Health (NAMI) Information Line
800-950-NAMI (6264)
An information and referral service available Monday through Friday, 9 a.m.- 5 p.m., CDT.
Veteran’s Crisis Line
Call 800-273-8255 and press 1
STARRY Counseling Program Crisis Hotline
800-440-9789
Provides 24/7/365 crisis phone coverage for families across Texas. Crisis hotlines are designed for emergency use only, to help families avoid imminent abuse, neglect, runaway, and severe family conflict.
In areas away from major cities, locating treatment can be difficult. Currently however, most insurance providers cover virtual therapy sessions in the same way that office visits are covered. Virtual therapy through phone or computer provides significantly more options for those seeking providers. Patients can obtain a therapist or psychiatrist located anywhere as long as the provider is licensed in the state of Texas. The insurance company and the Psychology Today website can provide a list of available providers and additional information.
If you are a licensed mental health provider in Corsicana taking new patients, please forward your information to the Corsicana Daily Sun.
For anyone experiencing suicidal thoughts, help is available. If you are ever concerned about your immediate safety or anyone’s, call 911 or report to the nearest hospital. The most important factor in getting well is finding a qualified professional you trust, and participating fully in your treatment.
Commented
Sorry, there are no recent results for popular commented articles.