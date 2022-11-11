Those who wore the uniform of the United States Armed Forces were honored Friday during several Veterans Day ceremonies around Navarro County.
Texas State Senator Bob Hall, a graduate of the Citadel, addressed Veterans, their families and attendees at the Kerens Ex Students Association building. The event was originally planed to be in front of the Veterans Memorial but was moved indoors due to rain.
Hall was commissioned as a Second Lieutenant in the U.S. Air Force after earning an electrical engineering degree.
“Behind Christmas and Easter, Veterans Day is one of the most important days of the year,” Hall said. “Our Constitutional Republic wouldn’t be possible without the men and women who answered the call and stand in the breach. Today we thank our Veterans.”
A scheduled flyover by members of Corsicana’s Commemorative Air Force’s Coyote Squadron was canceled due to weather.
Navarro College treated veterans to lunch at noon Friday at the Cook Education Center.
A remembrance also took place at the Mildred High School Gym.
A Veterans Day Parade was set to start at 10 a.m. Friday at the Cook Education Center on the Navarro College campus to visit nursing and assisted living facilities, medical offices and the Senior Activity Center, but was canceled due to weather.
Students at James L. Collins Catholic School participated in a Veterans Day program Thursday on campus. Veterans in the Corsicana community were invited to participate. Students sang a variety of patriotic songs, read thank you letters to Veterans, and enjoyed a reception afterwards.
Armistice Day, later known as Veterans Day, first became a national holiday in 1938. A cease fire began at 11 a.m. Nov. 11 marking the end of World War I. Known as The Great War the conflict was characterized by trench warfare and the wide spread use of machine guns causing 20 million deaths and 21 million more wounded, during 1914-1919. when fighting enveloped Europe and the United States.
Armistice Day was later designated by Congress as Veterans Day in 1954, honoring all those who served honorably in the United States military.
The staff of the Corsicana Daily Sun would like to recognize and thank those who served in the Armed Forces.
