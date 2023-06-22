By Guy Chapman – Corsicana Daily Sun
Heading south into Navarro County from Ellis County, a severe thunderstorm hit the greater Corsicana area around 5 p.m. on Wednesday. Heavy rain and high straight line winds registered as high as 82 mph, according to the Navarro County Office of Emergency Management Facebook page.
Storm damage was widespread throughout Navarro County. Power began flickering by 5 p.m. with outages spread across Corsicana well into the next morning. Multiple tree limbs around town snapped from the high winds, littering yards and streets with debris, and causing damage to electric infrastructure.
In Powell, a train derailed near Highway 31 and SE County Road 0080 in Powell as a result of the strong winds. There were no reported hazards from the derailment.
By 5:45 p.m., over 8,000 residents and businesses around Navarro County were without power according to Oncor’s Twitter page.
In Downtown Corsicana, traffic lights were without power as streets were flooded. Several businesses saw various damages, from broken plant holders to the storefront gate of B and F Finance being ripped open. The Corsicana Daily Sun was among the businesses affected by the storm, with roof damage causing flooding inside the building.
On Seventh Avenue, multiple businesses and restaurants were without power heading eastward from 24th Street. What businesses remained unaffected by the outages were met by long lines of hungry people limited by dine-out choices and lack of power in their homes.
By 8 p.m. Oncor continued working to address the power outage, informing residents it would be doubtful that service would be restored until at least the next day.
By 9 a.m. Thursday morning, The Corsicana Public Library opened for regular operation, also serving as a “Cooling Center” for residents still without electricity. Outages were reported as approximately 115 at the time. Oncor continued to work to return power and have most service restored in the 75110 area by the end of the day.
Ignacio Vasquez, Area Manager for Oncor Electric Company, provided the following statement:
“Our personnel are continuing to assess damages, make repairs and restore outages following yesterday’s severe storms. Corsicana and Navarro County were among the hardest-hit areas, where 80-plus mph winds toppled vegetation and damaged our electric infrastructure. Right now, there are approximately 1,900 outages across Navarro County – down from around 9,800 last night, though some of those outages are the result of additional scattered storms this afternoon.
While I don’t currently have an estimated time of restoration, work will continue around the clock to address remaining outages as quickly and safely as possible. Our crews are also monitoring the potential for additional storms and are prepared to respond to outage impacts.
Safety for employees and the public remains Oncor’s number one priority. Residents are urged to please use caution when going outside. Anyone who sees a downed power line should stay away, keep pets and others away and call 911 immediately.
Customers can connect with Oncor by using the MyOncor app, texting OUT to 66267, visiting Oncor.com or calling 888-313-4747.”
