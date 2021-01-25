A Severe Thunderstorm Warning was issued until 8 a.m. Monday Jan. 25, for Corsicana, Ennis and Gun Barrel City.
Please seek shelter indoors until the storm has passed.
Mary Sharp born September 10, 1955 in Dallas, Texas passed away January 19, 2021 at Navarro Regional Hospital at the age of 65. Visitation will be Wednesday, January 27th from 12 p.m. - 1 p.m. at Griffin-Roughton Funeral Home. A private family graveside will be held at Dresden Cemetery. If a…
Commented
Sorry, there are no recent results for popular commented articles.