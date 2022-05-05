The National Weather Service has issued a Severe Thunderstorm Warning for Navarro County until 10:30 a.m.
At 9:27 a.m., a severe thunderstorm was located over Hubbard, moving northeast at 55 mph, according to the NWS.
The storm could create hazardous 60 mph wind gusts and quarter size hail, which could cause damage to vehicles, roofs, siding, and trees.
Locations impacted include Corsicana, Kerens, Hubbard, Trinidad, Blooming Grove, Dawson, Angus, Barry, Navarro, Rice, Retreat, Oak Valley, Mildred, Mount Calm, Eureka, Malone, Goodlow, Penelope, Powell and Emhouse.
This includes Interstate 45 between mile markers 221 and 242.
For your protection get inside a sturdy structure and stay away from windows.
