A sewing club of ladies from Frankston, known as the Sewing Sisters of Texas, donated 10 quilts Saturday to the Blooming Grove Volunteer Fire Department.
These quilts are to be used for victims of wrecks and fires as needed. The volunteers have donated hundreds of quilts to veterans, hospitals, schools, and more. Some of the quilts are donated to be auctioned for fundraisers. Everything is donated including time, materials, and a building in Frankston where they make the quilts.
