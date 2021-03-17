The Navarro County Sheriff's Office command staff surprised Sheriff Elmer Tanner and Chief Deputy Morris Steward with a Certificate of Appreciation for 32 years of committed service and leadership to the residents of Navarro County.
“We are not only grateful, humbled and honored but appreciate the recognition for our efforts, hard work and our continued diligence in working not only for our staff and officers, but for the citizens we both have served in many capacities over these past 32+ years,” Tanner stated.
