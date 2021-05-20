Navarro County Justice Center.jpg

Daily Sun photo/Michael Kormos

The Navarro County Jail.

Sheriff Elmer Tanner and the Navarro County Sheriff’s Office congratulate Deputy Joseph (Joey) Palos, who graduated the Navarro College Police Academy last week, on his transfer from the Detention Division to the Patrol Division, effective May 15.

5-18-21 NCSO Palos.jpg

Courtesy photo

Deputy Joseph (Joey) Palos graduated the Navarro College Police Academy and will transfer from the Detention Division to the Patrol Division.

“Deputy Palos will now begin the 16 week patrol FTO program and we wish him all the best of luck with his new position,” Tanner stated.

5-18-21 NCSO Devorak.jpg

Wesley Devorak was promoted to Sergeant in the Detention Division.

NCSO also celebrated Wesley Devorak’s promotion to Sergeant in the Detention Division, effective May 15, and Deputy Ryan Gantt’s transfer from the Patrol Division to his new position as Community Service Officer.

5-18-21 NCSO Gantt.jpg

Deputy Ryan Gantt will transfer from the Patrol Division to his new position as Community Service Officer.

