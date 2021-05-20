Sheriff Elmer Tanner and the Navarro County Sheriff’s Office congratulate Deputy Joseph (Joey) Palos, who graduated the Navarro College Police Academy last week, on his transfer from the Detention Division to the Patrol Division, effective May 15.
“Deputy Palos will now begin the 16 week patrol FTO program and we wish him all the best of luck with his new position,” Tanner stated.
NCSO also celebrated Wesley Devorak’s promotion to Sergeant in the Detention Division, effective May 15, and Deputy Ryan Gantt’s transfer from the Patrol Division to his new position as Community Service Officer.
