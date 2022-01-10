The Navarro County Sheriff’s Office congratulates Deputy Adam Hollifield on his return to the department.
Deputy Hollifield previously worked in corrections at the NCSO for over six years before resigning to put himself through the most recent Navarro College Police Academy.
He reapplied to the NCSO after graduating from the police academy and has now been rehired and assigned to the patrol division.
“Deputy Hollifield will now begin the 16 week patrol FTO program and we would like to wish him all the best of luck with his new position,” Sheriff Elmer Tanner stated.
