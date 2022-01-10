The Navarro County Sheriff’s Office announced the retirement of Sgt. Kris Matthews after 24 years of dedicated service.
Sgt. Matthews has worked in corrections, patrol, and served on the departmental SWAT team before becoming a certified crisis negotiator assigned to the crisis negotiations unit.
“We wish Kris all the best in his new position as a police officer for the Navarro College Department of Public Safety,” Sheriff Elmer Tanner stated.
