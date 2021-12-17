The Navarro County Sheriff’s Office congratulates Deputy Wesley Devorak and Deputy Courtney Lynch who graduated the Navarro College Police Academy last week and transferred from the Detention Division to Patrol Division effective Thursday.
Sheriff’s Office marks promotions
- From Staff Reports
