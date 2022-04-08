4-9-22 NCSO Awards.jpg

Courtesy photo

Three employees were recognized for their hard work and dedication to the Navarro County Sheriff’s Department and residents. From left to right are Deputy of the Year Sgt. Travis Thurston, Employee of the Year Deanna Francek, and Detention Officer of the Year Sonia Rivera.

The Navarro County Sheriff’s Office held its award ceremony for 2021 Tuesday. Three employees were recognized for their hard work and dedication to the department and residents.

Sgt. Travis Thurston was named Deputy of the Year; Employee of the Year was Deanna Francek; and

Detention Officer of the Year is Sonia Rivera.

“We congratulate these officers for a job well done and commend them on their accomplishments,” Sheriff Elmer Tanner said.

