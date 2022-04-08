The Navarro County Sheriff’s Office held its award ceremony for 2021 Tuesday. Three employees were recognized for their hard work and dedication to the department and residents.
Sgt. Travis Thurston was named Deputy of the Year; Employee of the Year was Deanna Francek; and
Detention Officer of the Year is Sonia Rivera.
“We congratulate these officers for a job well done and commend them on their accomplishments,” Sheriff Elmer Tanner said.
Commented
Sorry, there are no recent results for popular commented articles.