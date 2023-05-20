Navarro County Sheriff’s Office deputies and detectives continue to locate, investigate and recover stolen construction type equipment across the county.
Thursday, NCSO recovered a stolen Caterpillar Excavator located under the Chambers Creek Bridge on I45. The excavator was valued at $90,000 and had been reported stolen from a construction site in Mansfield.
Friday, NCSO recovered a stolen Yanmar Excavator that was located off SE 4060. The excavator was valued at over $48,000 and had been reported stolen from a construction site in Wilmer.
Both these pieces of equipment were located before the owners knew they had been stolen.
“The NCSO has now recovered approximately a half million dollars worth of stolen construction type equipment within the past two months,” said Sheriff Elmer Tanner.
