The Navarro County Sheriff's Office Patrol Division responded Tuesday, May 2, to the 2500 block of NWCR 1090 near Corsicana in reference to possible stolen property. Deputies located a Caterpillar 249D3 skid steer that had been reported stolen to the Denton Police Department. Deputies learned this skid steer had been stolen from a jobsite in Denton, on May 1. The skid steer belonged to a rental company who went to the location to retrieve their property.
Deputies located a John Deere backhoe. The information was provided to the Navarro County Sheriff's Office Criminal Investigations Division. NCSO Detectives along with the assistance from the Texas Department of Public Safety CID learned the backhoe had been reported stolen in November of 2016 to the Dallas Police Department. The backhoe was recovered and NCSO Detectives have made contact with the Dallas Police Department regarding the property.
Detectives responded May 3 to the 2500 block of NWCR 1090 in reference to possible stolen property. NCSO Detectives located a John Deere SOG excavator. NCSO Detectives learned the John Deere SOG was stolen in July of 2022 from a jobsite in Rockwall, Texas. NCSO Detectives recovered the stolen property and the owner was notified.
Caterpillar skid steer valued at $69,800
John Deere 50G excavator value $42,900
John Deere 310E 4x4 backhoe
“We are proud of our officers continued efforts to investigate and recover this stolen property and diligently work to capture the thieves who are perpetrating these thefts,” Sheriff Elmer Tanner said. “Always report suspicious activity and remember if you see something say something.”
