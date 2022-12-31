The Navarro County Sheriff’s Office recently welcomed Sterling Cotton as its newest correctional officer. Cotton is no stranger to public service after having previously served our country for 11 years in the United States Army. ‘We wish him all the best with his new position at the NCSO,’ said Sheriff Elmer Tanner.
Sheriff’s Office welcomes new correctional officer
- From Staff Reports
