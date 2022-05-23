The Navarro County Sheriff’s Office is proud to introduce its two newest correctional officers Aaron Moses and Kevin Swanson. Officer Moses previously worked at the McLennan County Sheriff’s Office and brings two years correctional experience with him. “We wish them both all the best with their new positions at the NCSO,” Sheriff Elmer Tanner said.
featured
Sheriff’s Office welcomes new employees
- From Staff Reports
-
-
Trending Video
Recommended for you
Trending Recipes
This Week's Circulars
Most Popular
Articles
- PHOTOS: Corsicana High School 2022 graduation
- Family launches fundraiser to bury train victim
- Teen dies as SUV driver wrecks in high speed Louisiana chase
- Search continues for Texas inmate who escaped prison bus
- Fire ravages homes in Frost
- Sheriff's Office celebrates retirement
- UPDATE: Victim in Corsicana train accident identified
- Mildred athletes earn scholarships
- Texas Veterans Parade continues area’s patriotic legacy
- Business News: Stewart Toyota Assistant Service Manager earns top award
Commented
Sorry, there are no recent results for popular commented articles.