The Navarro County Sheriff’s Office recently welcomed its newest correctional officer, Amanda Vanderpool, and its newest Telecommunications Officer, Makayla Black. ‘We wish them all the best with their new positions at the NCSO,’ Sheriff Elmer Tanner said.
Sheriff’s Office welcomes new hires
