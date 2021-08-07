I hope everyone had a safe and Happy Independence Day with friends and family. I would also hope you took a moment to be grateful, appreciate and realize all that the holiday stands for and why we celebrate it.
On July 7, five years ago was another one of those difficult days that I stood numb and felt absolute dread. Not only as the Chief Law Enforcement Officer of the county but as a brother in blue. I, like you, was watching on the news that night as an ambush, a cowardly attack unfolded on our law enforcement brothers and sisters in Dallas. Later that night we learned that eleven officers were shot and of those eleven, five of those officers, lost their lives due to this heinous act. Four of the deceased officers served on the DPD and the fifth was someone close to home.
As many of you know, Brent Thompson was a former resident of our county, a NCSO deputy, CISD Police Officer and a Dallas Area Rapid Transit Police Officer. Officers were then, and are more so now than ever under attack. Every day without fail, although fewer and fewer, law enforcement officers serve this nation with courage, bravery and distinction by protecting ALL of us from harm. The percentage of those who are just, dedicated and do the right thing far exceed the small percentage that choose to do wrong and unjust acts even though many out there say otherwise.
The protection given, again now more than ever however, comes at great risk to the thousands of men and women who courageously don the uniform and wear the badge. It is something that sadly keeps officers on 24/7 whether wearing the uniform or not, for the target on our backs is larger now more than ever. We are not respected, we are hated, we are with each day felt less and less essential, deemed unnecessary and wanting to be defunded be done away with completely by many.
That night’s events five years ago along with those in the past few years, reminds us that it is imperative that we must have understanding and most importantly, communication. It is also a reminder of the great importance and value of good relationships and support of our fellow agencies, with our community, and to have awareness and the cooperation between us all. We cannot let all these past officers, as well as any future lives that are lost, their names, valor, what they believed in and stood for be lost in vain.
Our profession is hurting and we are heartbroken every time one of the members of our LE family are taken by an evil and unwarranted act. Again we are hated, we are targeted and many are demanding we be defunded and killed. I ask that you please join me and the men and women of the NCSO, to pray for our strength. I ask that you remember and never forget the Dallas officers and all those officers since that night five years ago that have lost their lives. Never forget their families as they will never have another day where they will ever feel the same. As with any loss, they will feel a void like none other. Especially due to the way their loved ones were removed and taken from their lives.
It is always great to be back in my hometown of Dawson but this month it was for the 140th celebration. I do enjoy getting to see lots of familiar faces but just being there brings a flood of memories. As they say, there is no place like home. There is truth in that. I truly appreciate my Deputies being there and interacting with our community and being a part of the celebration. It is nice in any way, form or fashion, especially in today’s current climate to see no animosity toward our officers. Just hometown hospitality. I was glad to see our our officers playing corn hole with some of the locals. Events like this make me proud to be from Navarro County.
On July 13, at approximately 13:45 hrs, Corporal Shane Richards conducted a traffic stop for a traffic violation at South 15th Street and West 11th Avenue Corsicana. During the course of the traffic investigation, Corporal Richards ultimately located and seized approximately 7.4 grams of suspected methamphetamine from the suspects watch pocket. The suspect was arrested and charged with possession of controlled substance PG 1 over 4 under 200 grams. Another great job of taking these illicit drugs off the streets.
On July 15, NCSO Detectives with the assistance of our patrol division recovered a Yamaha Rhino ATV in the 200 block of Main St in Navarro. The ATV was stolen approximately a year ago in Navarro county and the case remains under investigation.
This month we proudly introduce our newest NCSO employees to our Navarro County citizens. Cody Hudson and Oscar Campos have been hired and have entered our 16-week Patrol FTO program. Both deputies were classmates at the Navarro College Police Academy in 2021 and we are pleased that they will begin their law enforcement career with us here at the NCSO. We congratulate both Cody and Oscar and hope you will join me in wishing them all the very best with their new positions.
Congratulations to NCSO Deputies Captain Melanie Cagle and Corporal Shane Richards on being voted this year’s Best of the Best. Captain Cagle won Best County Employee and Corporal Richards won Best County Law Enforcement Officer.
The Sheriff's Office had approximately 3,015 calls for service in July and our dispatch received 2,459 calls for assistance to 911. There were approximately 221 persons arrested and booked into the Navarro County Justice Center and the average daily jail population was 205 inmates. Four inmates were transferred to the Texas Department of Criminal Justice and nine inmates were transferred to State Jail and SAFP Units to serve their sentences.
This month we estrayed two cows and hauled them to our county farm at Petty’s Chapel. We sold one estray cow for $547.18, one estray steer for $677.68, one estray goat for $74.76 at Corsicana Livestock Auction and we sold one estray pig for $153 at Athens Family Auction.
We are currently accepting applications for all divisions, currently have vacancies in detention, patrol, courthouse security and the criminal investigation division. As in the past, applications will continue to be taken for any vacancy until the position is filled.
“The truly intelligent person is one who can pretend to be a fool in front of a fool who pretends to be intelligent.” - Unknown
As always, God Bless and be safe.
Sheriff Elmer Tanner
