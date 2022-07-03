I hope everyone has a safe and Happy Independence Day with family and friends and I hope you take a moment to be grateful and realize, especially now more than ever before, all that the holiday stands for and why we celebrate it as well.
This month we began to publish a new concept on our NCSO Facebook page called “Wanted Wednesday.” This is in conjunction with our local Crime Stoppers program which by the way, is the second oldest crime stopper program in Texas. If you have any information regarding the whereabouts of any Wanted Wednesday suspect and would like to remain anonymous, please contact Crime Stoppers at 903-874-8477, submit a tip online at www.p3tips.com/1464 or download the app P3 Tips. Reward available. #WantedWednesday #NavCoCrimeStoppers
The commissioners court enacted the Burn Ban this month and it is now in effect. By coincidence, a Burn Ban Violation led to a marijuana seizure.
On Sunday, June 26 about 7 p.m., NCSO deputies and local VFD agencies were dispatched to a Burn Ban Violation in the 22000 Block of Hwy 14 Richland. As firefighters were busy extinguishing the fire, Deputies entered an endangered structure to check for any occupants. Deputies located what was later determined to be approximately two hundred fifty pounds of marijuana in numerous barrels, trash bags, plastic tubs, as well as baggies, that were packaged for distribution inside the structure.
The source of the fire has not been determined and no occupants or suspects were located at the scene. This case is under investigation by our Criminal Investigation Division and any information about this case can be forwarded to investigators by calling 903-654-3002.
This month we introduce new officers and employee transfers:
We are proud to introduce our newest Deputy Joshua Thornburg who is a recent graduate of the Navarro College Police Academy and already possesses his State Peace Officer Certification. Deputy Thornburg has now entered the 16-week patrol FTO program. We are also proud to introduce our newest NCSO correctional officer Megan McLean. We wish both Officer Thornberg and McLean all the very best with their new positions at the NCSO.
Deputy Patricia Medina has transferred out of the NCSO after approximately 15 years of dedicated service to our Navarro County citizens. Deputy Medina has worked in communications, detention, administration and currently was a civil deputy. We wish Patty all the best in her new position as an investigator for the Navarro County District Attorney’s Office.
Congratulations and best wishes to: Deputy Tyrone Martin who has transferred from the Patrol Division to the position of Civil Deputy and Deputy Jose Martinez who transferred from Detention to Courthouse Security. Deputy Martinez will assume his new assignment after completing the patrol FTO program.
The Sheriff's Office had approximately 3,087 calls for service in June and our dispatch received 2,217 calls for assistance to 9-1-1. There were approximately 203 persons arrested and booked into the Navarro County Justice Center and the average daily jail population was 253 inmates.
Sixteen inmates were transferred to the Texas Department of Criminal Justice and nine inmates were transferred to State Jail and SAFP Units to serve their sentences. In June, we estrayed one cow that was hauled to our county farm in Angus, one horse that was hauled to our county farm at Petty’s Chapel, sold one cow at Corsicana Livestock Auction as well as one horse at Elkhart Horse Sale for a total of $1,576.02.
We are accepting applications for all divisions and currently have vacancies in detention, dispatch, patrol, courthouse security, administration and the criminal investigation division. Remember the hiring age for dispatch and detention has been lowered to 18 but with all other enforcement positions, you must be 21 or older to apply. As in the past, applications will continue to be taken for any vacancy until the position is filled.
“This nation will remain the land of the free only so long as it is the home of the brave.” - Elmer Davis
As always, God Bless, God Bless the United States of America and as always be safe,
Sheriff Elmer Tanner
