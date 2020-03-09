There are not enough words to express my gratitude and appreciation for all those who remained steadfast through my campaign from beginning to end.
A campaign I am extremely proud of as once again we ran a clean race, I stayed true to my values, morals and with my integrity intact.
My wife and I would like to thank all those who supported me with not only your financial contributions, words of encouragement, unwavering loyalty but especially for continuing to believe in me.
I am deeply honored to continue serving as sheriff of Navarro County and all the fine people who call it home.
I am pleased to announce that the NCSO has begun issuing Rifle-Resistant Body Armor. After applying months ago for the Governor's Rifle Resistant Body Armor Grant Program, I was contacted that our application had been approved. Thanks to this grant, 42 Rifle Resistant Body Armor vests were purchased at a cost of just over $17,200. So on behalf of the NCSO, I am proud to say that we are the recipient of this grant that will pay 100% of the cost. This potential lifesaving equipment is at no cost to our taxpaying citizens.
Thank you to Chief Henley and to everyone with Corsicana Fire and Rescue for inviting my wife and I to share in a great evening at your Rise Up to Serve Banquet. We are humbled and extremely appreciative for receiving the Thin Red Line Award. We congratulate all those who were also the recipients of various awards during the annual ceremony. We value and are very grateful for the relationship we have with these fine men and women and are truly blessed to work with Chief Henley and Assistant Fire Chief Gillen. Thank you for your service and dedication to our community.
The NCSO is considered compliant as a TCIC Entering Agency after recent DPS audit. Every few years every agency in the state that uses the state owned and maintained system to access records for law enforcement purposes (TCIC/NCIC operations) is audited to ensure compliance in training, quality control, validation of records, record management accuracy and system security. The audit is conducted by the Texas Department of Public Safety-Austin.
NCSO Communications recently completed their audit and has been found to be compliant in all areas. This means that NCSO is following the guidelines and procedures as required by DPS in order to utilize the state system. Remaining in compliance is very important to the successful operations of law enforcement agencies in the State of Texas.
On Sunday, Feb. 2, Deputy Espinosa was dispatched to the 14000 block of SWCR 2340 in reference to burglary of a building. The victim reported a Mahindra tractor, Troy-Bilt zero turn mower, an Artic Cat ATV, guns and several thousand dollars of hand and power tools as well as other assorted items had been stolen.
The victim had a game camera at the entrance to the property which captured several photos of the suspect entering and exiting through the gate over a span of a couple of days. On some days, with property on the ATV. Deputy Espinosa noticed tractor tire impressions/tracks in the ground which he followed through the victim’s fence. Deputy Espinosa then enlisted the help of Cpl. Richards to help with the search for the stolen items. Following the tire tracks through the fence, Deputy Espinosa located the zero turn mower on the road just a short distance from the property. The Mahindra tractor was located in the entrance of a property several miles from the crime scene. As Cpl. Richards followed the tractor tire tracks, he observed an older model truck in the area and conducted a traffic stop for an observed traffic violation. Upon further investigation, a number of hand tools and power tools were discovered in plain view in the vehicle.
The victim identified the tools found as being his. Items of clothing also found in the truck, matched the clothing being worn by the suspect on the game camera photos. The driver, John Neighbors, had outstanding theft and burglary warrants from Winkler County. CID Sgt. Robbie Jock responded to the location to assist the Deputies with the investigation and Neighbors was arrested and later charged with Burglary of a Building in Navarro County. I am proud of these officers and the investigation they’ve conducted from recovering most of the stolen property, locating and arresting a suspect to continuing with the investigation.
On Sunday, Feb. 2, about 8:30 p.m., the Navarro County Sheriff’s SWAT Team and Crisis Negotiations Unit responded to a mutual aid request for assistance from Limestone County Sheriff Dennis Wilson. The Limestone County Sheriff’s Office and other agencies were investigating an aggravated assault with a deadly weapon case outside Mexia and believed the suspect to possibly be barricaded inside a residence.
After an extensive search of the area and residence the suspect was not located and was believed to have departed the area prior to our arrival. The next day the suspect turned himself in to the Limestone County Sheriff’s Office and was arrested without incident. We are always ready to respond to the call when needed to assist our fellow law enforcement agencies as we all have a common goal. The safety and protection of our citizens.
On Wednesday, Feb. 5, Navarro County Sheriff’s Office Sergeant Kris Matthews and Deputy Espinosa were dispatched to a welfare concern on the sleeping driver of a white Chrysler 300 parked in the roadway in the 1500 block of NW 0020 Corsicana. Prior to the deputies’ arrival, a second caller reported the same vehicle being parked in a very dangerous location.
Upon the deputies’ arrival, they initially spoke to the driver and were attempting to identify him and evaluate the situation when he placed the running vehicle into gear. The deputies ordered the driver to stop as he began to drive away. As the driver was attempting to drive away he partially drug both deputies with the vehicle almost running over Sgt. Matthews. The driver then drove away from the deputies who initiated their emergency lights on their departmental vehicles in an attempt to stop the driver.
The driver refused to stop and additional units responded to the area for assistance. During the vehicle pursuit spike strips were deployed first by the NCSO and then later by CPD officers in an attempt to stop the pursuit. The deputies reported they saw the suspect possibly discarding narcotics evidence out the window during the pursuit. The suspect vehicle eventually turned Southbound into the northbound lane of North Business 45 at Roane Road in Corsicana.
NCSO Captain Jeramy Phillips observed that the vehicle was erratically driving into oncoming traffic and believing the public to be in immediate danger, he used his departmental vehicle to push the suspect vehicle off the roadway thus ending the pursuit. The suspect was originally taken into custody for felony evading arrest in a vehicle and he now has an additional charge of aggravated assault on public servant with a deadly weapon. I commend the actions of our deputies today during this dangerous situation and I also want to thank the Corsicana Police Department officers who immediately came to assist with this dangerous situation.
On Friday, Feb. 7, just after noon, the NCSO Narcotics Unit executed a narcotics search warrant in the 3200 block of Kenwood Street in Corsicana. As a result of the investigation one suspect was arrested and charged with Manufacture/Delivery of Controlled Substance PG 1 > 4g < 200g and Possession of Marijuana < two ounces. During the execution of the search warrant deputies located narcotics, drug paraphernalia and the evidence of narcotics being sold from the location. Deputies ultimately seized approximately six grams of cocaine in crack form and a quantity of marijuana. The deputies also located $2,398 that will be seized as proceeds of illicit narcotics sales and an asset forfeiture will be filed against the cash. I am proud of our officers and the job they continue to do in seeking drug dealers and taking these illicit narcotics off our streets.
On Tuesday, Feb. 25, NCSO Corporal Shane Richard's conducted a traffic stop for an observed violation at W. Second at 19th in Corsicana. The vehicle was occupied by two females and one male. During the course of the contact, one female subject failed to identify but later her identity established and she was found to have two felony warrants out of Dallas County for Possession of Controlled Substance.
The suspect was placed into custody and transported to the jail where she was also found to be in possession of approximately 3.9 grams of Methamphetamine. This resulted in charges of Possession of Controlled Substance over 1 under 4 grams, Prohibited Substance in a Correctional Facility, Fail to Identify as a Fugitive as well as the two Dallas County warrants.
The other female occupant was charged with Felony Hindering Apprehension and Falsification of a Drug Testing Device. The male subject was also arrested for Felony Hindering Apprehension. Great job by Corporal Richards of being diligent in conducting an investigation leading to multiple felony charges being filed, methamphetamine seized and three felony arrests.
This month the Navarro County Sheriff’s Office was honored to participate in the Region 12 GEARUP Career Exploration Event at Corsicana Middle School. GEAR UP is a program for gaining early awareness and readiness for undergraduate programs. The goal of the program is to provide the 8th grade students with a career exploration event. The local schools that participated were Corsicana, Blooming Grove, Kerens and Rice. Approximately 500 students attended the event and we greatly appreciate the opportunity to interact with our youth who are the future leaders of tomorrow.
This month we lost some tenured officers to retirement. We held a retirement ceremony for each officer at the NCSO. Detention Officer Jim Johnson, or “Mr. J.” retired with an unbelievable record of military police service and Texas Peace Officer service spanning over 50 years. Mr. J served the past 16 years at the NCSO as a detention officer.
Detective Kevin Scott retired with 20 years of police service in the State of Texas, has worked 14 years at the Ellis County Sheriff’s Office and the past 6 years of service here at the Navarro County Sheriff’s Office. Although he will greatly be missed, we wish him the very best of luck in his retirement.
Deputy Randall “Boog” Blackwell transferred from the NCSO to Navarro County Planning and Zoning. Deputy Blackwell worked for the NCSO over 11 years as a Detention Officer, Courthouse Security Officer and Administrative Deputy. Deputy Blackwell will assume the role of Environmental Officer and we wish him all the best of luck in his new position.
The Sheriff's Office had approximately 3,017 calls for service in February and our Dispatch received 1,650 calls for assistance to 911. There were approximately 223 persons arrested and booked into the Navarro County Justice Center and the average daily jail population was 234 inmates.
The Narcotics Unit arrested nine suspects, filed seven criminal cases and served six outstanding arrest warrants. Twenty inmates were transferred to the Texas Department of Criminal Justice and ten other inmates were transferred to State Jail and SAFP Units to serve their sentences. This month we estrayed one horse and hauled it to our county farm at Petty’s Chapel. We also collected $155.00 in estray fees.
I am also proud to introduce our newest Telecommunicator to our Navarro County citizens. Kateley Craig is no stranger to law enforcement. She is the fourth generation of her family to serve in law enforcement in Texas. Kateley is a former dispatcher for Freestone County Sheriff’s Office, a certified EMT, a volunteer fireman and her father, Kelly Craig, is currently a Sergeant at the Wortham Police Department. Congratulations and welcome Kateley! Best of luck in your new position at the NCSO.
We also say congratulations to Sonia Rivera who was promoted this month to Corporal in Detention at the NCSO. Best of luck in your new position. We are currently accepting applications for vacancies in communications, detention and administration divisions. As in the past, applications will continue to be taken for any vacancy until the position is filled.
“A true leader has the confidence to stand alone, the courage to make tough decisions, and the compassion to listen to the needs of others. He does not set out to be a leader, but becomes one by the equality of his actions and the integrity of his intent.”
-Douglas McArthur
As always, God bless and be safe.
