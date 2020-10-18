The Navarro County Sheriff's office introduces its newest employee, Wesley Devorak, who has been hired as a correctional officer.
“We congratulate Wesley and wish him all the very best with his new position,” Sheriff Elmer Tanner stated.
Updated: October 18, 2020 @ 4:03 pm
