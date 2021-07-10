Navarro County Sheriff's Office Chief Deputy Morris Steward joined deputies in June asking the Navarro County Commissioners Court to consider raising their salaries by $5,000 per year across the board in order to offer competitive rates and retain officers and staff.
This week, Sheriff, Elmer Tanner and Steward stopped by the Daily Sun to explain the pay disparity between Navarro County’s deputies and other county employees as well as the Corsicana Police Department, and comparative cities
“This isn’t to suggest that any Navarro County or city of Corsicana employees, are overpaid,” Tanner said. “In comparison to most other agencies, Corsicana officers are underpaid as well.
Both Tanner and Steward said many issues can be reduced to a pay me now or pay me later situation.
“During the budget process those who wait their turn, usually starve,” Tanner said.
Tanner said a senior deputy of the Navarro County Sheriff's Office makes $47,350 after one year of service following a probationary period. An officer of the Corsicana Police Department makes approximately $5,000 more beginning at the recruit level.
“Unless there is a pay increase granted by the Navarro County Commissioners, that deputy would make the same $47,350 after 20 years,” Tanner said.
A five-year veteran of the Corsicana Police Department could expect a salary of $58,000. In 15 years, the same individual would make $64,000 per year. Step increases widen that disparity to $18,000 difference at year 20.
Tanner said the commissioners are the finical instruments of the system, but things are needed for the Sheriff's Office to work as efficiently as possible.
“We are just trying to get a bit more money so that we can stay competitive and able to recruit and retain good qualified officers,” he said.
Many are choosing to leave the Sherriff’s Department for other agencies both in and outside of Navarro County.
Tanner said one-third of his patrol division have less than less than one year of experience due to turnover.
“That’s a lot of experience hours lost,” he said.
It costs about $65,000 to $70,000 take a recruit off the street and into a patrol car, including the academy costs and time with a Field Training Officer, plus additional salary for the remainder of the year, said Tanner.
He also discussed the Navarro County Jail, which was constructed in 1988. The facility has passed inspection every year since he was elected sheriff in 2012.
“It passes because of the personnel that work inside of it on a daily basis,” he said.
Tanner also said that the county jail is short staffed by 10 to 14 people.
“The worst part of that is we’re not able to recruit,” he said.
The Sheriff mentioned his concern of liability issues which the county might face if the jail falls below minimum staffing requirements set by the state.
Tanner said to make sure that doesn’t happen, overtime is authorized.
He said he wants his officers to develop a relationship within the communities they serve, something that is made more difficult because of officer turnover and the public’s changing perception of the profession.
Steward cited stress as one aspect of the job the public may not consider.
Tanner pointed to the wear and tear it takes on family.
“Being an officer is a 24-hour 365-day commitment,” he said. “Officers face danger and COVID-19 concerns, “We didn’t shut down. What would happen if there wasn’t an officer there when they were needed?”
“We’re not asking to be paid more than anyone else,” he said “Our situation is broken and it needs repair.”
The Department has already submitted the four Fiscal Year 2021-2022 budgets to the Navarro County Commissioners These budgets consist of corrections, communications, the sheriff’s office and asset forfeiture.
Further budget deliberations are expected including budget workshops held by Navarro County Commissioners. The Navarro County Commissioners Court meets at 10 a.m. the second and fourth Monday of each month in the Navarro County Courthouse, 300 W. Third Ave. in Corsicana.
Commented
Sorry, there are no recent results for popular commented articles.