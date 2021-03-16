The Navarro County Sheriff's Office is proud to introduce its newest Patrol Deputy, Rose Clark.
Deputy Clark is a Navarro County resident who has several years of police experience after tenures at the Corsicana Police Department and Ennis Independent School District. She is a certified mental health peace officer and crisis negotiator who will immediately be assigned to the NCSO crisis negotiations team.
“We congratulate Rose and wish her all the very best with her new position,” Sheriff Elmer Tanner stated.
Additionally, Ismael Esparza and Travis Thurston were both promoted to Corporal in the patrol division effective March 16.
