Daily Sun FILE photo The Navarro County Justice Center at 312 W. Second Ave in Corsicana.

The Navarro County Sheriff's Office congratulates Cpl. William Grigsby on his promotion to Patrol Sergeant.

Deputy Ismael Esparza will transfer from the patrol division to courthouse security.

