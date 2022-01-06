The Navarro County Sheriff's Office congratulates Cpl. William Grigsby on his promotion to Patrol Sergeant.
Deputy Ismael Esparza will transfer from the patrol division to courthouse security.
Frank Hamilton Massey was called to his eternal rest on Sunday, January 2, 2022. He was born in Kerens, Texas on September 26, 1941, just a few months before the bombing of Pearl Harbor. He was 80 years old. He farmed and ranched for many years and ran a feed store, Massey Feed & Seed. H…
Sorry, there are no recent results for popular videos.
Commented
Sorry, there are no recent results for popular commented articles.