Navarro County Sheriff's Office Cpl. Wade Hall was recently promoted to Sergeant in the detention division.
Sheriff's Office celebrates promotion
From Staff Reports
Obituaries
Elna Christine Beaird, age 71, of Corsicana passed away January 9, 2022 at Oxford Glen Senior Care in Grand Prairie, Texas. Graveside services will be Saturday, January 15, 2022 at 2 o'clock in the afternoon at Resthaven Memorial Park in Corsicana. To share memories and condolences with the …
