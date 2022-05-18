The Navarro County Sheriff's Office congratulates Criminal Investigation Division Sgt. Caleb Loftis on his retirement from law enforcement. “After serving 11 years at the NCSO, we want to wish you all the best in your future endeavors,” Sheriff Elmer Tanner said.
Sheriff's Office celebrates retirement
- From Staff Reports
