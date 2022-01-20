Deputy Kit Waldrop has transferred from the Navarro County Sheriff's Office Communications Division to patrol. Deputy Aldo Hernandez has been hired as the newest patrol deputy.
Waldrop graduated from the Navarro College Police Academy in 2020 and Hernandez in 2019. Hernandez comes to the NCSO from Fairfield Police Department where he was in their patrol division.
Both Deputies will now begin the 16 week patrol FTO program.
Commented
Sorry, there are no recent results for popular commented articles.