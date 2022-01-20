1-17-20 Navarro County Jail.jpg

Daily Sun FILE photo The Navarro County Justice Center at 312 W. Second Ave in Corsicana.

Deputy Kit Waldrop has transferred from the Navarro County Sheriff's Office Communications Division to patrol. Deputy Aldo Hernandez has been hired as the newest patrol deputy.

1-22-22 NCSO Waldrop.jpg

Waldrop graduated from the Navarro College Police Academy in 2020 and Hernandez in 2019. Hernandez comes to the NCSO from Fairfield Police Department where he was in their patrol division.

1-22-22 NCSO Hernandez.jpg

Both Deputies will now begin the 16 week patrol FTO program.

Tags

Trending Video

Recommended for you