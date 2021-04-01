The Navarro County Sheriff's Office congratulates Wesley Devorak on his promotion to Corporal in detention effective.
Sheriff's Office marks promotion
- From Staff Reports
-
-
Keith Allen Jackson, 42 of Crockett, TX, passed away March 23, 2021 in Tyler, Tx. Funeral will be held on Saturday, April 3, 2021 at Graveside Jasper Cemetery in Crockett at 11 a.m. Burial to follow in Jasper, Crocket, Tx. Viewing will be held on April 2, 2021 from 10 a.m. to 6 p.m. Emanuel …
Darlene Robinson passed away on March 23, 2021 in Katy, Tx. Funeral will be Saturday, April 3, 2021 at 11 a.m. at Ebenezer BC in Centerville, Tx. Burial to follow in Spring Creek, Centerville, Tx. Viewing will be on Friday, April 2, 2021 from 10 a.m. to 6 p.m. Emanuel Funeral Home of Palesti…
Haward Carl Walker, 87 of Kerens, passed away on March 28, 2021 in Waco, Tx. Funeral will be on Saturday, April 3, 2021 at noon at Emanuel Funeral Home Chapel in Corsicana, Tx. Burial to follow in Elm Flat Cemetery, Kerens, Tx. Viewing will be Friday, April 2, 2021 from 10 a.m. to 6 p.m. Ema…
Joshua N. Owens, 41, of Oakwood passed away on March 13, 2021. Funeral will be held on Saturday, March 27, 2021, at Pilgrim Rest Community Church in Oakwood at 10 a.m. Burial to follow in Oakwood Cemetery. View- ing will be on Friday, March 26, 2021 from 10 a.m. to 6 p.m. Emanuel Funeral Hom…
Leonard George Burns, 82, of Fairfield passed away on March 20, 2021. Funeral will be held on Sunday, March 28, 2021, at Emanuel Funeral home Chapel in Teague at 2 p.m. A private family burial will follow after. Viewing will be on Friday, March 26, 2021 from 10 a.m. to 6 p.m. Emanuel Funeral…
